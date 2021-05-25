Indoor dining: 'One-metre rule will work, two metres won't'

Indoor dining: 'One-metre rule will work, two metres won't'

CEO of the Restaurants Association of Ireland Adrian Cummins welcomed the one-metre space between tables as anything bigger would leave many businesses unviable.

Tue, 25 May, 2021 - 09:11
Vivienne Clarke

The CEO of the Restaurants Association of Ireland (RAI) Adrian Cummins has said that the hospitality sector was looking forward to returning, but he repeated a call for all restaurants to be allowed to serve food indoors from June 2, the same date on which hotels will be allowed to do so.

Mr Cummins said rules permitting hotels to serve food indoors should be extended to all restaurants. “We would like to open in line with hotels because there is no difference between a hotel restaurant and an independent restaurant next door to them,” he told Newstalk Breakfast.

“The indications are that the guidelines will be, there or thereabouts, the same as last year for indoor hospitality, but the difference for outdoor hospitality will be that there will be no time limits for people,” he said.

Last year’s guidelines had worked well for the food business, they had been implemented “as best we could”, he said.

“We are looking forward to these being published so people can start to plan and prepare for reopening when we get a date to reopen restaurants, gastropubs and coffee shops across the country.” 

Mr Cummins welcomed the one-metre space between tables as anything bigger would leave many businesses unviable, he warned.

“We always said that one metre is a viable space for hospitality but two metres is not viable at all because you lose nearly 75% of your space within a business. At one metre, you still lose space. You lose about 25% of your space within a restaurant. That is a loss of income, that puts a lot of pressure on a business to operate viably.

“We want to get back open as soon as possible.”

Read More

Fully vaccinated Irish people can holiday in Med hotspots by July

More in this section

E-scooters users urged to wear helmets over 'severe' injury risk E-scooters users urged to wear helmets over 'severe' injury risk
Generic stock Heathrow Holidaymakers warned to know their rights as 20% plan foreign trips in 2021
Garda stock Man, 30s, killed in collision in Co Meath
#covid-19#consumer affairsrestaurants#foodperson: adrian cumminsorganisation: restaurants association of ireland
Indoor dining: 'One-metre rule will work, two metres won't'

Weekend temperatures to hit low 20s in 'beginning of summer' change

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices