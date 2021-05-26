'Suspicious' referrals increased following CervicalCheck court cases

Controversy around the CervicalCheck programme had a “profound impact”, causing delays and distress for women, a study carried out in Dublin has found.

The new study compares colposcopy referrals to the National Maternity Hospital, Dublin, before and after the intense public campaigns from 2016 to 2020.

The National Maternity Hospital, Dublin. File picture: Billy Higgins

Researchers, led by Dr Maria Chung, wanted to know if the controversy led to an increase in referrals based on clinical suspicion and to assess the impact on waiting times for abnormal cytology.

Published in the European Journal of Obstetrics & Gynecology and Reproductive Biology, the study found: “Across all grades of cytological abnormality, significantly fewer patients were reviewed in the recommended waiting time post-controversy.”

And they found: “Half of delayed abnormal cytology referrals had high-grade changes.”

The study, called “Impact of the CervicalCheck controversy on provision of colposcopy services in Ireland” refers to “heightened anxiety and increased surveillance” around that time.

But the authors found this intense focus did not always lead to better clinical outcomes for patients.

They said: “[the focus] can result in unnecessary distress for low-risk patients and delays to diagnosis for high-risk patients with concerning abnormalities.”

The study also found that “suspicious cervix referrals” increased following the court cases, which they link to anxiety among doctors.

The authors wrote that this increase “reflects a lack of confidence in both clinical practice and screening test results”.

They said public trust in the programme is vital. And looking to the future of the programme, they said support must be boosted.

“Increased resources are required to ensure all women are seen within recommended time frames,” the study states.

Last month, the Irish Examiner reported more than €2.5m has been spent setting up and running a CervicalCheck tribunal but just three women had lodged claims, and the body was yet to hear one case.

Attention focused on the programme in 2018 when Vicky Phelan was given a settlement against an American laboratory following incorrect smear test results. It later emerged that more than 200 women were affected.

Dr Gabriel Scally: File picture: Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie

An inquiry run by Dr Gabriel Scally concluded in July 2019. In a letter to the then health minister at that time, Dr Scally said they identified issues with laboratories, procurement, governance, open disclosure and the treatment of women and families.

Then health minister Simon Harris had offered all women free screening even if they had already been tested. This was criticised as adding to the delays.