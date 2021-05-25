Stephen Donnelly 'hopes' people don't sue over HSE cyberattack

The Health Minister says that he "hopes" people don't sue the HSE over the cyberattack which has seen personal data stolen en masse.
Stephen Donnelly told Ireland AM that while people are free to take legal advice on the attack, he said that the HSE was the victim in this case. He said that the HSE "takes people's data very seriously" and that any money won in civil cases over the data breach would be taken from the HSE's operating budget.
"People are obviously free to take legal advice on these types of things, but you would hope people wouldn't, you would hope that people would say the HSE is the victim of a vicious and sophisticated attack."
He said that "a lot of money and effort" has been put into cybersecurity over recent years.
Mr Donnelly also said that foreign travel without the need for testing or quarantining could return this summer. He said that he would "very much like to see" the EU green certificate for travel in place by mid-July.
"The Digital Green Certificate is something that the Government supports, and the Digital Green Certificate works on the basis that if you've been fully vaccinated - and there are other options as well you can have - which different member states will look at.
"For me, the big point of it is saying if you're fully vaccinated you can travel within the EU unimpeded, so that is no pre-flight PCR, it's no hotel quarantine, and critically, it's no home quarantine either."