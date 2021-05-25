Stephen Donnelly 'hopes' people don't sue over HSE cyberattack

The Health Minister says that he "hopes" people don't sue the HSE over the cyberattack which has seen personal data stolen en masse.

Stephen Donnelly told Ireland AM that while people are free to take legal advice on the attack, he said that the HSE was the victim in this case. He said that the HSE "takes people's data very seriously" and that any money won in civil cases over the data breach would be taken from the HSE's operating budget.