Obstacles to abortion remain three years after repeal of  Eighth

People continue to face obstacles to accessing abortion in Ireland three years after the vote to repeal the Eighth Amendment, campaigners say.

The leaders of the Together for Yes movement are calling for an independent, expert-led review of the legislation as they mark the third anniversary of the repeal vote today.

Since the legislation was enacted in 2019, over 7,000 people who would previously have been forced to travel have been able to access safe and legal abortion through their local GPs and health centres.

However, campaigners have highlighted limited coverage across the country, the restrictive terms of the legislation, and rigid interpretation of the law as issues.

Just under half of maternity hospitals still do not offer abortion services and campaigners say promised legislation to create safe zones around healthcare facilities is urgently required.

Review sought

Orla O'Connor, director of the National Women's Council of Ireland, said it is now critical that a review of the legislation due to be carried out is led by an independent expert in reproductive health.

"In terms of the legislation there are a number of obstacles for women. One of these is that only 11 out of the 19 hospitals are providing abortion services but also one in 10 GPs are providing services. So that's a particular problem for women in rural areas and marginalised women who may find it difficult to travel outside their area," said Ms O'Connor.

She added that, on average one person a day is still travelling from Ireland to the UK and elsewhere for an abortion and said this is down to the overly restrictive legislation around the 12 week limit for abortion on request.

"Many women might find out around the 10-week mark so there is a very tight timeframe to request an abortion. We would be calling for wider access into the second trimester," she said.

Ms O'Connor, along with fellow Together for Yes co-directors Ailbhe Smyth and Gráinne Griffin, said the forthcoming review of abortion legislation needs to be focused on the evidence and experiences of all those who have used abortion services in Ireland over the past two years, as well as those still forced to travel because they could not access the services they needed due to the shortcomings of the current law.

Call echoed

Their call has been echoed by members of the Oireachtas All Party Group on sexual and reproductive health and rights who have urged Health Minister Stephen Donnelly to urgently provide details of how the review will be carried out.

Labour senator Annie Hoey said: “It is critical that this review draws on the experience of abortion care in Ireland and examines how the abortion law and abortion services are working and whether they are meeting the needs of those seeking and providing care.”

Social Democrat TD Holly Cairns said it is currently unclear how the Department of Health intends to conduct the review and urged Mr Donnelly to publish the terms of reference and timeline for this process.

Fianna Fáil's Lorraine Clifford Lee said membership of the group should include healthcare providers delivering abortion services and patient representatives, including those who have been unable to access abortion care in Ireland.