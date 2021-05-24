O'Brien faces committee grilling over Land Development Agency bill

Bill has has had more than 150 amendments suggested by the opposition
The bill has been criticised by county councillors who are worried that their planning powers will be diminished and by the opposition which has called the bill "'not fit for purpose'. File picture

Mon, 24 May, 2021 - 20:16
Paul Hosford, Political Correspondent

Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien will face a grilling on Tuesday on one of his key pieces of legislation, which has had more than 150 amendments suggested by the opposition.

Mr O'Brien will face the Oireachtas Housing Committee as the Land Development Agency (LDA) Bill goes to committee stage. Mr O'Brien has said the bill will put the agency on a legislative footing, allowing it to deliver thousands of homes on state lands.

Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien
However, the bill has been criticised by county councillors who are worried that their planning powers will be diminished and by the opposition which has called the bill "not fit for purpose".

Sinn Féin's Eoin Ó Broin has tabled a number of amendments to the bill, calling for the LDA to be scrapped in favour of an "Active Land Management Agency". 

Mr Ó Broin has said this agency would have "significant" powers to compel landowners to sell to it, which he says would ensure that state housing is provided on state lands.

People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett, whose party has put forward more than 50 amendments, said the bill as proposed would allow privatisation of public land banks.

“We believe, as currently framed, the LDA bill will open up the public land bank to privatisation and marketisation. In our view, this would be a complete disaster. Allowing market forces, investment funds and private developers control the housing market is precisely what has generated the current housing crisis and driven the cost of housing and rents out of the reach of the majority of ordinary people.

The last thing we need to do is to repeat the disastrous mistakes made in the private housing market, on the public land bank, as the LDA bill proposes to do."

A spokesperson for Mr O'Brien, who has himself suggested a number of amendments to the bill, said he is "committed to having it enacted by the summer recess".

"The Land Development Agency, LDA, is an important step-change in how we address the housing crisis by ensuring we make the most of all State lands to provide affordable homes for purchase and rent and take a strategic land management approach to the future."

