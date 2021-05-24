Sexual assault survivor data not at risk after HSE hack

Data supplied to the HSE by sexual assault survivors has not been compromised in the HSE hack, a top consultant has said.

Dr Maeve Eogan said some clients of the HSE’s Sexual Assault Treatment Units (SATUs) are concerned their data might leak out.

But the consultant in obstetrics and gynaecology at the Rotunda Hospital in Dublin said it is important they know they have nothing to fear. Data handled by SATUs does not contain identifying details, she said.

“At times like this it is nice to be low-tech,” she said.

Her comments come as IT experts have warned the HSE might not be able to recover all of its data.

Ronan Murphy, of Cork-based cybersecurity experts Smarttech247, said based on how such attacks turn out, victims get about 80% of data back.

“It’s difficult to tell what has exactly happened here but if they have received a good decryption key, then typically they will get about 80% of their data back," he said.

One of the databases affected is the agency’s Maternal and Newborn Clinical Management System (MN-CMS).

The database containing sensitive gynaecological information about more than 100,000 women had to be shut down because of the hack.

As far as the work of the SATUs is concerned, however, those who run it have no concerns about data being compromised or lost.

Dr. Maeve Eogan said “the greatest impact” of the hack is on the Rotunda, the National Maternity Hospital Holles Street, Cork University Maternity Hospital and University Hospital Kerry.

There is, Dr Eogan explained, a HSE-hosted database for the country’s six HSE-funded SATUs in Dublin, Cork, Waterford, Galway, Mullingar and Letterkenny.

But, she said, it is all de-identified data and it is purely for monitoring of demographics, key performance indicators, and things to ensure the services respond to people's needs.

“There is absolutely no way of tracing that back to an individual patient or anything like that,” she said.

“At the very most, the only data that could ever be published relating to attendance is a number of attendances or number of men or number of women.

“But that is publicly available and we report on that data every year anyway.

“We only ever report on the de-identified data annually to ensure that the services are responsive to the needs of people who attended.”

She said there has been a small number of calls asking about the security of data.

“It is only now that people begin to think about how (a) potential data breach (at the HSE) might apply to them.

“So, it is good to get that message out there that this data is secure.”

This is because these four hospitals are all integrated into the MN-CMS system.

She said: “We only have access to a small proportion of the patient's records.

“That would include the lab results, and some scan reports if the patient was given a copy at the time.

“It is a huge challenge but it is now on the priority list for the HSE to get up and running as soon as possible.”