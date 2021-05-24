Irish man, 82, to embark on ‘daredevil challenge’ by wing-walking for charity

Octogenarian daredevil, Eddie Collins, is set to complete an exhilarating wing walk on the wings of a biplane next month for charity.

The retired businessman will take to the skies strapped onto the top wing to experience an exciting series of flypasts, zoom climbs, and steep dives at speeds of up to 130m/h.

Dublin native, 82-year-old Eddie said he has always had a fascination with bi-planes and thought this would be the “perfect challenge” to raise money for GOAL.

Eddie will be walking along the wings of a Super Stearman Biplane while it is in flight over Gloucestershire, England on June 3.

“I am doing the Wing Walk for Goal because of the inspiring work they are doing in 14 countries around the world, changing the lives of millions of vulnerable people.

“Last year it reached more than 17m people with support in the areas of nutrition, health, emergency response and livelihoods in Africa, the Middle East and Latin America,” he said.

The money raised will help millions of vulnerable people get access to clean drinking water, medical care and psychological services.

Having heard about Goal’s work in Zimbabwe, Eddie became aware in 2019 that a community centre in Mbare, a high-density suburb in Harare, was struggling with access to safe, clean water.

The community centre supports 800 vulnerable people, including young children, widows, adolescents, mothers looking after children with disabilities, and people who are HIV positive.

Goal fundraising director, Eamon Sharkey, has thanked Eddie for his support of the charity and wished him well with his challenge.

“Without dedicated supporters like Eddie, GoalL would not be able to support the millions of vulnerable communities around the world we reach each year.

“He already has impacted on a community in Zimbabwe with his work, and through funds raised from this challenge we will be able to support many more people,” he said.