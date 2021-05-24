Darragh's bravery inspires Cork man to cycle 580km from Mizen to Malin

A man inspired by the courage of a young boy who died on New Year’s Day after a long, brave battle with illness is planning to cycle the length of Ireland in just 24 hours to raise funds in his memory.

Ger Cotter hopes to cycle the 580km from Mizen Head in West Cork to Malin Head in Donegal to raise funds for Darragh’s Trust, named in honour of Darragh Guinevan, 12, from Cork, who died in Cork University Hospital’s Puffin Ward on January 1 last.

The money raised will be used to enhance facilities in the ward.

“It is both a privilege and an honour for me to cycle the length of our beautiful country in memory of Darragh, whose bravery, courage and determination shone brightly through all his precious time on this earth,” Mr Cotter said.

Darragh was born on March 27, 2008, at Cork University Maternity Hospital. His parents, Donagh and Gillian, said they were on top of the world but didn't realise the journey "our beautiful, brave boy would take our little family on".

Darragh, presented with low muscle tone and had feeding difficulties, and his parents were offered a nursing home support package to bring Darragh home, where he received all the nursing care available to him in a home setting.

Round-the-clock care

Donagh and Gillian said as the months passed, different challenges emerged and it became clear that Darragh would require round-the-clock care.

Darragh was confined to a wheelchair, he was non-verbal and tube fed, he suffered from epilepsy, osteopenia and chronic gut issues. His immobility led to chest complications which in turn led to many visits to the Puffin Ward.

There were some very close calls and many vigils by his bedside over the years, his parents said.

“Thankfully, with the excellent care from the paediatric team, Darragh always fought hard to survive. We built relationships like no other with so many doctors, nurses and staff, many of whom were with us to the very end of our journey, some now family friends,” they said.

Family friend Ger Cotter who will attempt to cycle from Mizen to Malin in just 24 hours on June 19 for Darragh’s Trust. Darragh died on New Year’s Day, aged 12. All funds raised for Darragh’s Trust will be used to enhance facilities at the Puffin Ward at Cork University Hospital, where Darragh spent much of his life, and where he died peacefully.

Darragh died peacefully in the Puffin Ward just before 10am on New Year’s Day.

“We will never find enough words of gratitude towards every single person involved in Darragh’s care at CUH, particularly in his final days,” Donagh and Gillian said.

Mr Cotter, 57, from Carrigrohane, who has known the family for several years, said he watched Darragh’s funeral online while isolating at home after contracting Covid.

“I had been planning since last November on doing some fundraising for Darragh's Trust but when I was watching the funeral online, I said I’m going to do this for Darragh,” he said.

He will embark on the cycle on June 19 with three friends, Andy Ivory Corr, from Kilkenny, and James Forbes and Hilda Hamilton, from Dublin, who are raising funds for Cycle Against Suicide.

Renowned endurance cyclist, Joe Barr, 62, has set out their training plan, and his wife, nutritionist Jill Mooney, is giving them nutritional advice.

The cyclists will take 10-minute feeding breaks after every 100km and plan to cycle through the night.

Mr Cotter set himself a fundraising goal of €3,000 but has raised almost €10,000 already.

You can find out more about Darragh's Trust here.