McGinley children's father 'overwhelmed' by public support for charity in their memory 

The father of three children who were killed by their mother has said he is “overwhelmed” by the public’s support for the charity set up in their memory.

Andrew McGinley, father of Conor (9), Darragh (7) and three-year-old Carla, took to Twitter today to thank the public for their support for the As Darragh Did charity following the verdict last week which found their mother, former nurse Deirdre Morley, not guilty of their murder by reason of insanity.

Andrew McGinley has set up a number of projects in memory of his beloved children. Pictures: Andrew McGinley/Conor's Clips

Today, Mr McGinley wrote on his Twitter account, ConorsClips , that he couldn’t “type for tears,” as he was so overwhelmed by the support for the charity, which was set up in memory of his beloved son, Darragh.

“Little bit emotional. I’ve just gone through your As Darragh Did donations and I’m overwhelmed by your support,” he wrote.

Prior to Darragh’s untimely death, he was involved in a number of local clubs including Rathcoole Boys, St Marys GAA in Saggart, Commercials Hurling, The Scouts and Rathcoole Athletics Club among others. Mr McGinley said he would like to encourage more people to get involved in their own local community projects and clubs as Darragh did.

Carla, Andrew, Darragh and Conor McGinley. Pictures: Andrew McGinley/Conor's Clips

McGinley is also currently coaching at Rathcoole Boys, fulfilling a promise he made to his son to get involved himself.

The devoted father, who has given a number of interviews in the past week calling for an urgent review of his wife's medical care in the months leading up to the tragic incident in January 2020, has also set up a Youtube channel, Conor’s Clips, in memory of his son Conor and a colour competition, Snowman for Carla, in memory of his daughter.

Mr McGinley said these projects will help keep the memories of Conor, Darragh and Carla alive and “give them a life that they did not have.”

Darragh and Conor McGinley. Pictures: Andrew McGinley/Conor's Clips

Mr McGinley has also indicated he intends to write books using characters that his sons Conor and Darragh created in their own comics, plays and books in their honour.

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this report you can contact the Samaritans Helpline on 116 123 or the Pieta House 24/7 Helpline on 1800 247 247