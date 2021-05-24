'This is aviation piracy': Coveney condemns Belarus for 'hijacking' of Ryanair flight

The Belarussian grounding of a Ryanair flight amounts to "aviation piracy", the Foreign Affairs Minister has said.

Simon Coveney said the incident yesterday, which saw a Ryanair flight from Athens to Vilnius grounded over a supposed security concern, was a "state-sponsored hijacking".

Belarussian opposition journalist Raman Pratasevich was on board the flight when it was forced to land in the Belarussian capital of Minsk yesterday. Mr Paratasevich was arrested when the plane landed and a number of other passengers did not reboard the plane.

He could face 15 years in jail if convicted of several charges by authoritarian president Alexander Lukashenko's regime.

Mr Coveney said that the Belarussian regime "has no democratic legitimacy" and called on the EU to show a "clear and tough response".

He said that he "would like to speak to" the Belarussian honorary consul in Dublin, but stopped short of advocating the banishment of all diplomats across the EU.

There has to be "a real edge" to any sanctions imposed and the EU must go beyond "strong press releases", he added.

Passenger Marius Rutkauskas said after the plane arrived in Vilnius following several hours in the Belarusian capital: "I saw this Belarusian guy with his girlfriend sitting right behind us.

"He freaked out when the pilot said the plane is diverted to Minsk. He said there's a death penalty awaiting him there.

"We sat for an hour after the landing. Then they started releasing passengers and took those two. We did not see them again."

Flight tracker sites indicated the plane was about six miles from the Lithuanian border when it was diverted. There are conflicting accounts of the move.

The press service of Mr Lukashenko said the president himself ordered a MiG-29 fighter jet to accompany the airliner after he was informed of the bomb threat.

Deputy air force commander Andrei Gurtsevich said the plane's crew made the decision to land in Minsk.

Ryanair said in a statement that Belarusian air traffic control had instructed the plane to divert to the capital.

Lithuanian president Gitanas Nauseda called the incident a "state-sponsored terror act".

Exiled opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya has called on the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) to begin an investigation.

"It is absolutely obvious that this is an operation by the special services to hijack an aircraft in order to detain activist and blogger Raman Pratasevich," she said in a statement.

"Not a single person who flies over Belarus can be sure of his safety."

The ICAO later said it "is strongly concerned by the apparent forced landing".

Belarusian authorities said there were 123 passengers on the plane. But Mr Landsbergis, the Lithuanian foreign minister, said there were 171.

Western countries also expressed alarm.

US ambassador Julie Fisher said Belarus "showed again its contempt for international community and its citizens", and called the incident "dangerous and abhorrent".

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen tweeted: "It is utterly unacceptable to force @Ryanair flight from Athens to Vilnius to land in Minsk."

German foreign minister Heiko Maas said "such an act cannot be left without definite consequences from the side of the European Union" and called for Mr Pratasevich to be released.

US secretary of state Antony Blinken called the incident "shocking" and accused Mr Lukashenka's government of endangering the lives of those aboard the aircraft, some of them Americans.

He called for the release of Mr Pratasevich and for the Council of the ICAO to review the incident.

Mr Blinken said: "Independent media are an essential pillar supporting the rule of law and a vital component of a democratic society. The United States once again condemns the Lukashenka regime's ongoing harassment and arbitrary detention of journalists."

Months of protests erupted in Belarus after last August's presidential election, in which Mr Lukashenko won a sixth term in office.

Police cracked down on the demonstrations, detaining around 30,000 people and beating many of them.

Although protests died down during the winter, Belarus has continued to take actions against the opposition and independent news media.

Last week, 11 staff members of the TUT.by news website were detained by police.