HSE hackers may start releasing sensitive patient data today

Government pledges to support anyone affected as cybercriminals seek to monetise stolen personal information
The Russian group Wizard Spider is thought to have already released some Irish people's private information on the dark web, and is expected to step that up, starting today.

Mon, 24 May, 2021 - 06:30
Aoife Moore, Political Correspondent

Sensitive patient data stolen from the HSE is expected to be released on the dark web from today.

Hackers targetted the HSE with ransomware last week, causing a complete shutdown of its systems. They have threatened to sell the private medical information from today as their demands for a $20m (€16.4m) ransom have not been met.

Some medical data of Irish patients has already been shared online in a bid by the attackers, a Russian group known as Wizard Spider, to demonstrate they have the data. 

Support for people targeted by criminals

Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris said "there's some evidence that it may already have happened in some instances and that's been verified by the gardaí".

Gardai as well as Interpol, Europol and other police forces including the FBI are currently investigating the crime gang responsible for crippling the HSE's computer system.

"This is going to be a very disruptive week again for the health services, but there is also an expectation that we will see a lot of progress in our health services back on track."

In a statement, the Government said it is aware the stolen data may be abused by criminals and is taking measures to prevent that and "to support anyone affected".

"There is, sadly, a real risk of patients’ data being abused in this way," the statement said. 

We appeal to anyone who comes across this data online not to share it but instead to report it using the tools provided by platforms. 

"People are also advised to be cautious of criminals taking advantage of fears around the HSE attack by contacting them to attempt to obtain information or payments. Any such attempts should be reported to An Garda Síochána."

