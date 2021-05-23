Thunderstrom warning in place for Munster and Leinster

The warning is in effect until 9pm this evening
Sun, 23 May, 2021 - 14:29
Steve Neville

A status yellow thunderstorm warning has been issued for Munster and Leinster.

The warning has been in place since 2.20pm and will remain until 9pm this evening.

Met Éireann warned of “localised thunderstorms with possible hail and spot flooding.” 

The rest of the country will see scattered showers mixed with sunny spells this evening.

Tonight there will be some clear spells but there will also be “further scattered heavy showers” with some possibly being thundery.

Monday is set to bring further showers with longer spells of rain in places, however, there will be some sunny spells.

Met Éireann has said that the weather will begin to run milder next week.

“While it will stay somewhat changeable overall, rainfall amounts will be generally lower than recent weeks, with pleasant dry spells at times,” the forecaster said.

