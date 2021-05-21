Man jailed for afternoon stabbing on Cork's Patrick Street

A young man could have bled to death after a pre-meditated knife attack in front of afternoon shoppers and motorists in the centre of Cork city.

But for the intervention of gardaí who stemmed the flow of blood from the victim’s severed artery on the side of St Patrick’s St, the victim could have died.

Now the man who stabbed and slashed him repeatedly has been sentenced to five years imprisonment with the last two years of that sentence suspended at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Detective Garda Brian Maher gave evidence of daylight stabbing and slashing attack on the other man in the centre of Cork city as shoppers passed by in the middle of the afternoon.

Stephen Casey pleaded guilty to a count of assault causing serious harm and possession of a knife at the relevant time.

Det Garda Maher said that but for the intervention of two gardaí who arrived on the scene of the attack, the victim could have bled to death after being stabbed in the head and body during the attack on St Patrick’s St near the front of the Savoy.

Stephen Casey 35, with an address at an apartment at Rocksprings House, Middle Glanmire Road, Cork, is now starting a three-year jail term for the assault causing serious harm to the other man, who is aged around 30, at St Patrick’s Street on October 8, 2020.

The victim was brought to Cork University Hospital where he underwent surgery to repair wounds to his head and his hands.

The alarm was raised at 3.45pm on Thursday that there had been a stabbing on St Patrick’s St. Gardaí launched an immediate response, dispatching members of its detective branch, its city centre policing unit, an armed support unit, and regular units to the scene.

Two gardaí who had been in the area were the first to arrive and found the victim collapsed and bleeding heavily in the doorway of the Savoy centre. They administered first aid as they waited for paramedics while colleagues searched for the attacker, who fled the area.

Gardaí sealed off the area around the Savoy, and two other areas of pavement on the street, for a forensic examination.

Detective Garda Brian Maher said Stephen Casey and his girlfriend met the injured party at Robert Street – the lane beside Penney’s.

“Stephen Casey immediately launched into the attack and stabbed and slashed him at Robert Street. It continued on to St Patrick Street at 3.40 p.m.

“It continued in front of traffic and pedestrians. He stabbed and slashed the other man a number of times to the head. He dropped to the ground due to the loss of blood.

“Stephen Casey said it was revenge for an alleged incident the night before which he blamed the injured party for. He said he did not mean to cause as much damage as he did,” Det Garda Maher said.

The detective said it was premeditated in that he brought the knife to the scene and had a previous propensity for crimes of violence carrying out previous violent crimes while armed with a hammer once and twice with knives.