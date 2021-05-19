Funding issues for legal aid for Stardust families resolved

The issues around funding for legal aid for some of the Stardust fire families have been resolved.

The inquest into the fire disaster has been stalled after it emerged some of the families did not qualify for legal aid, and without a change in regulation by the Justice Minister, these families' legal teams cannot commence work on their behalf.

Families had reported being asked what car they drive and for payslips when being financially assessed – causing stress and trauma for those involved.

After weeks of delay, it was confirmed today that the regulations to waive the means test have been written after long deliberations between the Attorney General's office and officials in the Department of Justice.

A letter, sent on behalf of Minister for State Hildegarde Naughton, and seen by the Irish Examiner, confirmed to the families’ solicitor the issue had been rectified.

“The usual fee for legal aid applications has been waived, and the legal professionals will receive refunds of their costs one month in arrears instead of after the inquests, which goes beyond the legislation to try and allay any concerns you may have,” the letter reads.

“This matter has been actively worked on since the issue was identified and the Minister is now pleased to confirm that Minister Humphreys has signed the Civil Legal Aid Regulations 2021, to allow all families, on an exceptional basis, to access legal aid for the Stardust Inquest, regardless of their means.

“The Minister encourages all of the families to engage with the Legal Aid Board should they wish to receive legal support as soon as possible.

“The Legal Aid Board will review the applications that have been certified by the Coroner immediately.

“The Minister hopes that the inquest will meet the expectations of the families involved and that it can commence shortly.” The popular nightclub in Artane, Dublin, was destroyed in a blaze on Valentine’s Day in 1981, killing 48 young people in what is considered the worst fire disaster in the history of the State.

Despite findings of safety breaches, there were no prosecutions over the incident.

After years of campaigning by families, a new inquest was granted in September 2019 and is due to be held in Dublin's RDS once it begins fully.

Due to the size and length of the inquest, it is expected to be the longest and most expensive in the history of the state.

The government's Budget 2021 allocated €8.2 million for the inquest.