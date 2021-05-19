Boy dies following collision in Co Longford

The collision, involving the boy and a single vehicle occurred at around 2pm this afternoon. Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward
The child was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has been removed to Mullingar Hospital.

Wed, 19 May, 2021 - 17:20
Steve Neville

A child has died following a collision in Co Longford this afternoon.

The collision, involving the boy and a single vehicle, occurred at around 2pm at Ardnacassa.

The child was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has been removed to Mullingar Hospital.

The coroner has been notified and a post-mortem will take place at a later date.

No other injuries have been reported, gardaí said.

The scene is currently preserved for examination and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí and now appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.

Any road users who were travelling in the Palace Crescent area of Ardnacassa between 1.30pm and 2.30pm this afternoon, and who may have camera footage (including dashcam) is asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Longford Garda Station on 043 3350570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

