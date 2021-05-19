British Prime Minister makes formal Commons apology over Ballymurphy

British Prime Minister makes formal Commons apology over Ballymurphy

Undated Ballymurphy Massacre Committee handout file photos of the victims (Ballymurphy Massacre Committee/PA)

Wed, 19 May, 2021 - 12:34
Richard Wheeler, PA Parliamentary Editor

Boris Johnson has made a formal House of Commons apology to the families of the Ballymurphy victims.

Opening Prime Minister’s Questions, Mr Johnson read out the names of the victims killed in west Belfast 50 years ago in shootings involving British soldiers.

The British Prime Minister added to MPs: “On behalf of successive governments, and to put on the record in this House, I’d like to say sorry to their families for how the investigations were handled, for the pain they’ve endured since their campaign began almost five decades ago.”

The apology comes after a coroner found the 10 people who died in August 1971 were “entirely innocent”.

The British Army was found to be responsible for nine of the 10 deaths, which included a mother-of-eight and a Catholic priest.

Read More

'Significant moment' as Pfizer confirm Covid vaccine will be manufactured in Ireland

More in this section

Varadkar: HSA has 'its role' in relation to Facebook moderator working conditions  Varadkar: HSA has 'its role' in relation to Facebook moderator working conditions 
Hand pulling seat belt Learner driver traffic jam with more than 200,000 awaiting tests
Security officer awarded €13,500 for unfair dismissal over alleged assault of minor Security officer awarded €13,500 for unfair dismissal over alleged assault of minor
ballymurphyplace: ukplace: northern ireland
Travellers Move in Next to Pfizer Plant

'Significant moment' as Pfizer confirm Covid vaccine will be manufactured in Ireland

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices