'Very credible' reports that patient data leaked online after HSE hack

Media reports that patient data from the HSE hack is being shared online have been described as "very credible" by the Minister for Communications.

The Green Party leader Éamon Ryan said that he learned via a Financial Times article this morning that the data was reportedly being shared. The article reported that medical and personal information about patients stolen by the hackers is now being shared online, noting they have seen screenshots and files.

Mr Ryan said he read the report and found it "very credible", and "very standard for what these criminal gangs do."

Hackers, believed to be from Russia, targetted the HSE last week with ransomware, causing a complete shutdown of their systems.

There was also a thwarted attack on the Department of Health's website on Thursday when The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) was contacted by department staff.

Many of the HSE's systems remain badly affected by the hack, which took place last week.

Mr Ryan said the attack on the HSE had "probably been several days, if not a week or two, in advance for that".

"This was well thought through in terms of huge resources put into planning and plotting. It is deeply regrettable," he said.

"We are doing absolutely everything we can to first and foremost restore the services that they need.

"The guise of these tactics won't distract us from our core function, to restore the systems, get our patients well, and that is what we're focused on."

The government has repeatedly stated they will not be paying any ransom.

"We're not talking to anyone; what we're doing is talking to each other and collectively to the hundreds of people working within our system to restore our networks and to make sure that the doctor-patient services are returned as soon as possible," Mr Ryan added.

"The response can't be just talking to hackers and paying the ransom, it has to be protecting the networks, restoring the networks, and putting up all necessary defences to avoid that happening."

While The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) went into the Department of Health last Thursday and managed to stop the attempted attack on their system, Mr Ryan said there was nothing at the time to indicate any link to the HSE network.

No obvious connection

"There was no obvious connection and in fact, the attack on HSE would have initiated several days, if not a week or two earlier, so there wouldn't have to give us any advantage at that stage, the HSE network was already compromised," he added.

Mr Ryan said criticism of the NCSC is unfair, despite the agency not currently having a director.

"We have a full management team in place. We did look for an additional posting director, we had a person lined up that which fell through earlier this year, but we have a major capacity review which will be completed within the next week.

"I think that would show that we have actually a very much fit for purpose organisation, we will expand it, we will give it extra resources."