NIAC backs J&J and AstraZeneca vaccines for under-50s

The HSE’s chief clinical officer Dr Colm Henry has confirmed that the National Immunisation Advisory Committee's (NIAC) advice is that the age limit for AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines can be reduced from 50 years to 40 years.

Dr Henry told Newstalk’s Pat Kenny show that NIAC had sent new advice to the Government.

“We received some information over the weekend indicating the line of thinking of NIAC as it was relayed by the CMO to the Minister for Health. That certainly shows that NIAC certainly considered the administration of these vector vaccines – you know AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson – to 40 to 49-year-olds with some conditions attached to that.”

The recommended conditions would include ensuring that people have full information about any potential risks and ensuring the two vaccines could be administered to younger people at a quicker pace than the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, he said.

“We need to go through that information ourselves and think, how do we translate that information and those requirements into a mass vaccination programme where we can do this at pace.

Pace is really important now coming out of a week where we delivered well over 230,000 vaccines and into another week where we expect to do more vaccines than that.

"We wanted something, not just that is clinically sensible but also something we can implement at pace and with safety to all those target populations.

“So, we have received that information, we have to go through it with our vaccination teams in the centre and decide how can we implement this speedily and how can we implement it among those target groups in a way that ensures we are giving the vaccine safely with full information to patients.”