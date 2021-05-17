Late to the party, but GSK and Sanofi Covid-19 vaccines show promise 

Companies hope the vaccine could be used as part of any booster programme for later in the year
Late to the party, but GSK and Sanofi Covid-19 vaccines show promise 

Sanofi and GSK said there are also trials and research ongoing to see whether vaccines made by different companies can be mixed in patients.

Mon, 17 May, 2021 - 09:00

GlaxoSmithKline and Sanofi's Covid-19 vaccine saw strong results from its phase 2 trial and will now move on to a larger phase 3 trial as the drug firms try to catch up with the competition.

Interim results from the study show a 95% to 100% seroconversion following a second injection in patients from ages 18 to 95, with no safety concerns raised.

There was a high immune response after a single dose, as the companies hope the vaccine could be used as part of any booster programme for later in the year.

World Health Organization officials have called on wealthier nations to ensure poorer countries have access to initial vaccination programmes before administering their own booster initiatives.

Sanofi and GSK added there are also trials and research ongoing to see whether vaccines made by different companies can be mixed in patients.

Those who received the pharmaceutical brands' vaccine showed strong neutralising antibody levels compared with those who received a placebo in the study across 722 volunteers.

Storage at normal temperatures

The phase 3 study will kick off "in the coming weeks", the companies said, and they pointed out their vaccine could be stored at normal temperatures.

Thomas Triomphe, executive vice president at Sanofi, said: "Our phase 2 data confirm the potential of this vaccine to play a role in addressing this ongoing global public health crisis, as we know multiple vaccines will be needed, especially as variants continue to emerge and the need for effective and booster vaccines, which can be stored at normal temperatures, increases."

Roger Connor, president of GSK Vaccines, said: "We believe that this vaccine candidate can make a significant contribution to the ongoing fight against Covid-19 and will move to phase 3 as soon as possible to meet our goal of making it available before the end of the year."

The phase 3 trial will involve 35,000 volunteers and look at the effectiveness against the Wuhan and South African variants.

Bosses added that they intend to conduct booster studies with various variant formulations to assess the ability of a lower dose of the vaccine to generate a strong booster response regardless of the initial vaccine platform received.

Read More

From passports to driving tests, Covid-19's impact on public services will continue to be felt

More in this section

It could cost 'tens of millions' to 'fix' HSE network following hack - Paul Reid It could cost 'tens of millions' to 'fix' HSE network following hack - Paul Reid
Patrick and Fabricio Hovarth missing - Belfast Police in Belfast 'increasingly concerned' about welfare of missing brothers
Coronavirus - Wed Jan 6, 2021 Thousands of retailers to open doors after almost five months of closure
glaxosmithklinesanoficovid-19
Coronavirus - Wed May 12, 2021

Covid-19 demand leads pharma company to double its Waterford-based workforce

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices