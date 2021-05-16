Covid vaccine registration to open for ages 40 to 50 next week

Despite huge disruption caused by the ransomware attack on the HSE’s IT system, the Covid-19 vaccination programme is continuing “at pace.”

That’s according to the HSE’s chief executive Paul Reid, who confirmed Ireland's Covid-19 vaccine registration portal will open for those aged 40 to 50 next week.

The vaccination portal is currently open to those between the ages of 50 and 69.

Speaking to RTÉ Radio, Mr Reid said some 1.5 million first doses have been given so far, representing 40% of the adult population.

HSE chief executive Paul Reid said those in the 40 - 50 age group can expect to be called for vaccines soon

Over half a million people over the age of 16 are now fully vaccinated, he added, with “somewhere between 260-280,000 vaccines” to be administered next week.

Appointments at vaccination centres across the country continued yesterday, though some delays were experienced due to mass disruption to the HSE’s IT systems caused by the ransomware attack.

A spokesperson for the HSE said systems have been adapted in advance of today’s appointments and the health service will be “working hard to minimise any inconvenience.” Daily Covid-19 cases and deaths were not issued yesterday due to the disruption.

It is understood backdated figures will be published when possible.

Covid test results and contact-tracing services are continuing successfully after disruptions caused by the cyber attack on Friday.