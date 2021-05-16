Covid vaccine registration to open for ages 40 to 50 next week

The vaccination portal is currently open to those between the ages of 50 and 69
Covid vaccine registration to open for ages 40 to 50 next week

A woman receives the AstraZeneca vaccine at the vaccination centre at the Cork City Hall. Picture: Dan Linehan

Sun, 16 May, 2021 - 10:18
Nicole Glennon

Despite huge disruption caused by the ransomware attack on the HSE’s IT system, the Covid-19 vaccination programme is continuing “at pace.” 

That’s according to the HSE’s chief executive Paul Reid, who confirmed Ireland's Covid-19 vaccine registration portal will open for those aged 40 to 50 next week.

The vaccination portal is currently open to those between the ages of 50 and 69.

Speaking to RTÉ Radio, Mr Reid said some 1.5 million first doses have been given so far, representing 40% of the adult population.

HSE chief executive Paul Reid said those in the 40 - 50 age group can expect to be called for vaccines soon
HSE chief executive Paul Reid said those in the 40 - 50 age group can expect to be called for vaccines soon

Over half a million people over the age of 16 are now fully vaccinated, he added, with “somewhere between 260-280,000 vaccines” to be administered next week.

Appointments at vaccination centres across the country continued yesterday, though some delays were experienced due to mass disruption to the HSE’s IT systems caused by the ransomware attack.

A spokesperson for the HSE said systems have been adapted in advance of today’s appointments and the health service will be “working hard to minimise any inconvenience.” Daily Covid-19 cases and deaths were not issued yesterday due to the disruption.

It is understood backdated figures will be published when possible.

Covid test results and contact-tracing services are continuing successfully after disruptions caused by the cyber attack on Friday.

Read More

Systems adapted to avoid disruption to Covid vaccination drive after cyber attack, HSE says 

More in this section

Systems adapted to avoid disruption to Covid vaccination drive after cyber attack, HSE says  Systems adapted to avoid disruption to Covid vaccination drive after cyber attack, HSE says 
Summer heat delayed but less rainfall expected this season, finds major weather survey  Summer heat delayed but less rainfall expected this season, finds major weather survey 
Thousands attend rallies in Dublin and Cork to show support for people of Palestine Thousands attend rallies in Dublin and Cork to show support for people of Palestine
Covid vaccine registration to open for ages 40 to 50 next week

Man, 20, dies from injuries at Dublin Port

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices