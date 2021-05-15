Summer heat delayed but less rainfall expected this season, finds major weather survey 

With the summer months beckoning and many circling their calendars with holiday dates in mind, a major weather survey reports Ireland may have to wait a little longer before the sunshine reaches our shores.

The hot spell experienced in Ireland and across much of Europe in late March might have given a taster of the summer weather but a wet and chilly April soon brought a dose of reality that continued into May.

Those planning their staycations might want to leave it later in the season as temperatures are set to rise according to AccuWeather Global Weather Center.

Slow start to the Summer

Rainfall is also expected to ease across the country from early June as the worst of the lingering showers depart and the summer temperatures begin to arrive.

"As the U.K. and Ireland wait for the arrival of typical summer temperatures, rounds of showery weather will linger over the region through at least the beginning of summer," the weather survey said.

"While wet weather will persist over Ireland, Scotland, and northern England through at least June and into July, precipitation is forecast to remain below normal throughout the rest of the season."

Early July will see a significant increase in temperatures begin and the highest temperatures of 30 degrees reached between July 1 and August 15.

"Temperatures more typical of the summer months are expected to arrive in early July. Highs reaching 30 degrees or higher are most likely to occur between July 1 and August 15.

Overall, the survey said precipitation is forecast to remain below normal throughout the summer season despite colder weather to stay in place into mid-June.

Wider weather conditions

As pandemic restrictions ease, some tourists this summer may be planning holidays abroad and as the second consecutive summer during a global pandemic approaches, some signs of normalcy are returning.

In Southern Europe, across Portugal, Spain, Italy and Southern France, temperatures are set to soar and rise above normal levels for much of the season as heat spreads north from North Africa.

In Central Europe, the heat spread will be more uneven and gradual and it will take longer for above-normal temperatures to reach these areas. Persistent heat in Paris and Berlin is expected to be delayed until late July and August.

In Northern Europe, the slower spread of heat from Central Europe will impact temperatures in the Baltics and Scandinavia leaving conditions cool and wet. Unsettled conditions are expected until later in the Season.

Agriculture effects

AccuWeather's team of long-range meteorologists are also warning that the heat expanding across Europe through the summer and a lack of widespread rainfall may create agricultural issues.

The global weather forecaster said some summer crops that are typically resilient amid drought conditions may face issues after winter weather lingered in spring and may have impacted the hardiness of the plants.