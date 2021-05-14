Explainer: How does the HSE cyber attack affect me?

The HSE has shut down all of its IT systems at a local and national level in response to a "significant and serious" cyber attack.

It is understood the HSE was targeted in what is known as a 'zero day' attack, meaning the criminals exploited a vulnerability which was not known to the HSE.

The HSE became aware of the attack in the early hours of the morning, chief executive Paul Reid confirmed, and shut down its system nationwide in an attempt to stop the attackers doing further damage.

The extent of the damage to the HSE system is not yet known, but Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said it is having “a severe impact” on health and social care services.

Here is how it may affect you

Covid-19 vaccinations

Covid-19 vaccination appointments are going ahead as normal.

Covid-19 Testing

The HSE's Covid-19 test referral system is no longer operational. Patients have been advised to attend any walk-in Covid-19 test site if they need a test, with priority given to symptomatic people and their close contacts.

However, if you already had an appointment for a Covid-19 test, this will go ahead and you should attend as planned.

People who had a recent Covid-19 test appointment and are awaiting their results will still have their tests processed in our laboratories but have been advised there may be some delay in receiving their test results.

The HSE has warned it is critical that anyone who is awaiting a Covid-19 test result, self isolates until they receive their test result. This is an important change from the usual restricting movements advice.

Cork University Hospital's services are significantly disrupted today due to the attack

Cork University Hospital

Radiotherapy appointments are cancelled at CUH today. Most X-ray appointments are also cancelled.

Patients have been advised to attend their appointments if it is for chemotherapy, surgery or an out-patient appointment.

Labs are severely affected and only emergency bloods will be processed at this time.

University Hospital Limerick Group

Emergency services are continuing across the group’s hospitals including the Emergency Department at UHL, injury units at Ennis, Nenagh and St John’s hospitals and the Early Pregnancy Assessment Unit/Maternity Emergency Unit at University Maternity Hospital Limerick.

UHL has advised outpatients with appointments to still attend but warned they can expect delays.

Rotunda Maternity Hospital

All appointments cancelled except for emergencies and women 36 weeks pregnant or later.

The National Maternity Hospital

Patients with appointments and anyone who needs to attend the hospital today has been advised to do so but the NMH has advised there will be “significant disruption” to all services today.

Other hospitals

The HSE has advised patients to attend appointments as planned if they are not in the above list

Tusla

The child and family agency has advised its internal systems, email and portal through which child protection referrals are made are not operating. Any person wishing to make a referral about a child has been advised to do so by contacting the local Tusla office in their area.