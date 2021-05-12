Everyone who wants a Covid-19 vaccine appointment could be offered one by the end of June

Leo Varadkar made the claim as the country heard of an additional 448 new cases of the virus
According to the latest vaccine data, 1,882,635 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland to May 10. Picture: Reuters

Wed, 12 May, 2021 - 21:15
Aoife Moore

Every adult who wants a Covid-19 vaccine could be offered one by the end of June, according to the Tánaiste.

Leo Varadkar made the claim at the Fine Gael parliamentary party meeting, also informing TDs and senators that pandemic supports would remain in place for the foreseeable future.

Mr Varadkar told his party that it "may be possible" to offer every adult who wants a vaccine their first dose by the end of next month, but said that it was too soon to be certain.

As of Monday, 1.8m Covid vaccine doses had been administered in Ireland, with more than 35% of the population aged 16 years and older having had at least one dose.

Mr Varadkar said that on shifts where he has been volunteering as a vaccinator, he would be able to do twice as many vaccinations if the supply was there, which means that as supply grows, the country could feasibly do 350,000 vaccines a week.

His comments came just hours after officials confirmed an additional eight Covid-related deaths and 448 new cases of the virus.

According to the latest vaccine data, 1,882,635 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland to May 10 — 1,376,583 people have received their first dose while 506,052 have received their second.

Meanwhile, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said it is too early to say when a third vaccine dose or booster dose might be required.

At a press conference, EMA head of biological health threats and vaccines strategy, Marco Cavaleri, said more data and "real-world" evidence was needed.

"Only this type of evidence will give us the data that we need to have a good understanding of when would be the right time to give a third dose," he said, adding it could be a booster dose of existing vaccines or one developed for variant Covid strains.

"It’s very premature to say that and we have to be careful not to jump to conclusions in respect to the timing of when a booster should be given,” he added.

The EMA also confirmed it was reviewing an application to extend the use of the Pfizer vaccine to children aged 12 to 15 and a decision is expected by the end of May.

448 new Covid-19 cases as EMA considers whether booster vaccine might be required 

