EMA: Too early to say when  Covid-19 booster vaccine might be required 

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said it is too early to say when a third vaccine dose or booster dose might be required.

At a press conference, EMA head of Biological Health Threats and Vaccines Strategy Marco Cavaleri said more data and "real-world" evidence was needed.

"Only this type of evidence will give us the data that we need to have a good understanding of when would be the right time to give a third dose," he said, adding it could be a booster dose of existing vaccines or one developed for variant Covid strains.

"It’s very premature to say that and we have to be careful not to jump to conclusions in respect to the timing of when a booster should be given,” he added.

The EMA also confirmed it was reviewing an application to extend the use of the Pfizer vaccine to children aged 12 to 15 and a decision is expected by the end of May.

Four new vaccines

EMA officials said reviews are ongoing into four new Covid-19 vaccines – Curevac, Novavax, Sputnik and Sinovac – and that discussions are also taking place with manufacturers about ramping up production and modifying vaccines to deal with variants.

Asked about a decision by Brazilian authorities to stop using the AstraZeneca vaccine following the death of a pregnant woman, officials said there is “very limited data” available on Covid-19 vaccines in pregnant women but that it is closely monitoring emerging data.

Officials also confirmed that no blood clotting events had been reported in relation to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to date. EU data suggests more than 2.3m doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered since the vaccine was approved.

As of Monday, 1.8m Covid vaccine doses have been administered in Ireland, with more than 35% of the population aged 16 years and older having had at least one dose.