Gardaí seek public help finding missing Galway man
Wed, 12 May, 2021 - 12:22
Greg Murphy

Gardaí are asking for the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of 24-year-old Stephen Hilton.

Mr Hilton has been missing from the Rahoon area of Galway since Sunday, May 9.

He is described as being 6ft 3in tall with long brown hair and a long patch brown beard.

He is of slim build with brown eyes and was last seen in the Inverin area of Galway.

Anyone with information about Mr Hilton's whereabouts is asked to contact Gardai in Salthill on 091 514 720 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

