Covid-19 outbreak at Mountjoy prison infects 19 inmates

Contact tracing is underway after 19 positive cases of the virus were identified amongst prisoners at Mountjoy.
All staff and prisoners at Mountjoy are being tested after an outbreak of Covid-19 at the facility. File Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Mon, 10 May, 2021 - 16:27
Jess Casey

All staff and prisoners at Mountjoy Prison and the Dochas women’s prison are undergoing mass testing for Covid-19 following an outbreak at Mountjoy, the Irish Prison Service (IPS) has confirmed.

A number of staff members have also tested positive for the virus.

In a statement, the IPS said it is closely with public health and the community health organisation testing team in the HSE.

“The positive staff cases are currently confined to specific areas within the prison," the IPS said.

“Following engagement with public health, the testing of all staff and prisoners for Mountjoy and Dochas Prisons is ongoing.” 

The Mountjoy Prison Outbreak Control Team (OCT) continues to oversee the appropriate actions to be taken to mitigate against the further possible spread of the disease within the prisons, it added.

“The Irish Prison Service is working closely with HSE Public Health with regard to the management of the current outbreak including making arrangements for the mass testing of staff and prisoners in the Mountjoy and Dochas Prisons.

“To help prevent the spread of infection a strict regime has been introduced which may impact on access to video visits and phone calls in the short term for prisoners in precautionary isolation.

“However we are working to ensure that we can continue to facilitate family contact as far as possible.”

