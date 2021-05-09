Taoiseach hopeful as he receives Covid vaccine but warns guard must be kept up

The Taoiseach has urged people travelling between counties to “keep an eye on their personal behaviour” to prevent a Covid spike in areas like Cork and Kerry where virus numbers have been low as the country reopens this week.

Micheál Martin said that relaxing restrictions was important and appropriate but he urged people not to let their guard down.

“There is a virus, it’s a pandemic, it’s a once in a century event, so we have to keep our guard up in relation to it," he said.

“Particularly, we have to watch out for variants that may come along.

“Personal behaviour is the most effective weapon we have to stop the spread of the virus and particularly in those counties where the virus is low, I think it’s important that people travelling into those counties keep an eye on their personal behaviour.

“On the other hand, it will be great that grandparents will get to see their grandchildren. That’s one of the human benefits of inter-county travel and that’s important too in terms of society.

“We’ve learned a lot about the virus and that should inform our behaviour.

“We're making good progress this week, with inter-county travel, with the hairdressers and barbers back, retail coming back, religious services coming back, outdoor sport, there’s a lot to be getting on with. Hopefully we’ll see more and more progress as the weeks go by."

The Taoiseach, 60, was speaking after he got his first Covid-19 vaccine in Cork City Hall.

Brenda Dillon, a nurse from the South Infirmary, administered the Taoiseach’s AstraZeneca vaccine.

Cork City Hall’s vaccination centre has administered 17,000 vaccines since it opened on Good Friday.

Staff have administered approximately 1,000 jabs there a day on average but aim to give some 3,000 per day by the end of May.

Despite some public concerns about a phasing out of Covid related social welfare supports, Mr Martin said that as the economy reopens, people will naturally come off social welfare supports.

“Since last February, about 100,000 people have come off the pandemic unemployment payment which gives the lie to that notion that people will stay on the PUP because it’s better than getting a job.

"Naturally, as these sectors open up you will have more and more people coming off the PUP.

"And then we have to work out in the context of the National Economic Recovery plan how we evolve our supports for certain sectors over the medium term, particularly sectors like hospitality, tourism and travel which have suffered a lot.

“We will evolve all of this. There will be no cliff edge.

"We will give consideration to these issues but the supports are staying until the end of June. We’ll take the step by step."