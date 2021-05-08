Ireland 'entirely safe' from crashing Chinese rocket, expert says

Experts say a Chinese rocket weighing almost 20 tonnes that is falling towards Earth will not go anywhere near Ireland.

The Long March 5B rocket was launched on April 29 from Wenchang Space Launch Centre.

The spacecraft was carrying Tianhe, the first module of China's future space station, into orbit.

It is hoped that the rocket, which is around the height of an eight-storey building, will have been largely burned up after it passes through the Earth's atmosphere.

Space commentator Leo Enright says authorities are "particularly worried" about some parts of Europe including Spain, Portugal, Sardinia, parts of Italy, and parts of northern Greece.

Mr Enright told Newstalk: "This rocket stage is now a piece of junk spinning around the Earth at seven kilometres a second and is going to crash to Earth sometime tonight or early Sunday morning."

He added that it is easier to predict where the debris isn't going to land, rather than anticipate which location it will hit on Earth.

Updated map with the trajectory of the Chinese #CZ5B rocket over the 6 hour uncertainty window of the latest CSpOC TIP forecast. Within uncertainties it can come down anywhere along the light blue lines in the plot.

But China itself now looks to be out of the danger zone.... pic.twitter.com/ejaaSC5WAG — Dr Marco Langbroek 💉 #Vaccinate (@Marco_Langbroek) May 8, 2021

Mr Enright continued: "We know that most of Europe, including Ireland, is entirely safe because of the angle of the orbit of this thing, it's not going to hit anywhere near Ireland.

"Parts of North America, Canada for instance, parts of the northwest United States, most of southern Africa are all safe.

"But the rest of the Earth, the populated areas of South America, North Africa, Asia, India, Australia and importantly, southern Europe, are still in the frame potentially for this thing to fall onto the ground."

The rocket is expected to land somewhere on Earth sometime around 2.30am Irish time on Sunday morning.