Covid hospital numbers dip to lowest in over seven months

The number of Covid-19 patients in public hospitals has halved in the past month.

It has dropped to 110 - the lowest since September 27.

Four hospitals have only one Covid patient and seven have none at all.

Former HSE director-general, Tony O'Brien, said he expects the sharp decline to continue over the next month or so.

"Once we get down to most of the people over 40 having been vaccinated, we should then at the same see a reduction in the number of daily cases.

"The number of people in hospital could halve from its current figure. That is to be hopeful.

"Progressively, we should get to the point where very few people are being hospitalised."

With restrictions set to ease further next week, people are being urged not to rely on antigen tests before meeting up with others.

From Monday, three households can meet outdoors in groups of up to six people.

The 'vaccine bonus' also takes effect - meaning fully vaccinated people can meet unvaccinated people from one household indoors.

The Chief Medical Officer has warned people not to buy antigen tests on sale in supermarkets due to concerns over how reliable they are.

Dr Ray Walley from the GP Expert Advisory Group on Covid said those test kits should not be relied on.

"It shouldn't be part of the package in regard to meeting. The greater majority of people should be meeting outdoors and practicing the same advice which is socially distance," said Dr Walley.