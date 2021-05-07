Twitter permanently suspends nine accounts linked to Eoghan Harris

Social media company Twitter has said it has suspended a total of nine accounts it thinks are linked to an anonymous account run by ex-Sunday Independent columnist Eoghan Harris.

Twitter has confirmed the move, saying that platform manipulation is strictly prohibited under the Twitter Rules.

“The account you referenced was permanently suspended for violating the Twitter Rules on platform manipulation and spam,” the company said.

“We also suspended eight accounts linked to the account referenced for violating our policy on platform manipulation and spam. Using technology and human review in concert, we proactively monitor Twitter to identify attempts at platform manipulation and mitigate them – we will continue this approach to platform manipulation and any other attempts to undermine the integrity of our service,” a Twitter spokesman said.

Mr Harris, a former senator, was sacked by the Sunday Independent as a columnist on Thursday after he admitted to company management that he was operating an account behind a fake name.

Sunday Independent editor Alan English on Thursday night said: “We regard Eoghan Harris’s involvement with this account as a betrayal of trust and as such his contract has been terminated.”

The account, which used the handle @barbarapym2 has since been permanently suspended by Twitter, along with eight other Twitter accounts the company believes to be linked to it.

Mr Harris admitted running the Barbara Pym account, which he said was operated by a “team of five or six people”. He declined to name these people, saying he did not want to “get them shot.”

Since it was set up, the Barbara Pym account has repeatedly posted very strong anti-Sinn Féin tweets and has attacked certain members of the media, including Irish Examiner political correspondent Aoife Moore.

“This account sent me sexualised messages about whether Mary Lou McDonald ‘turned me on’, the size of my arse and called me a terrorist from the month I started at the Examiner. Since then, I’ve had to go to counselling and the guards,” Ms Moore tweeted on Thursday after Mr Harris’ sacking was announced.

In one tweet sent last October, the Pym account tweeted “Moore thinks she is sniping safely from behind Derry hedges, but she’s actually sniping from an ROI hedge in The Examiner and her SF backside is sticking up in the air.”

In June, Ms Moore tweeted that Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald had just taken her seat as the first female leader of the opposition. “So that’s what turns you on?” the Pym account replied.

Speaking to the Irish Times, Mr Harris denied these tweets were offensive on Friday afternoon and said there is a long history of writers using pseudonyms.

He said he has asked Twitter to go into the Pym account’s private messages to confirm none of them were offensive.