Online driver theory tests urgently needed to clear backlog, says Cork TD

A Cork TD has said online theory tests need to be implemented urgently to deal with the huge backlog that has built up since the Covid-19 pandemic began. More than 100,000 would-be motorists are currently waiting to sit the driver theory test

Labour's Sean Sherlock said the backlog needs to be cleared as a matter of priority for young people who have no public transport supports available to them.

He claimed that people living in Cork have been offered theory test appointments in other counties.

"We cannot continue to see ridiculous situations occur where people living in Co Cork are being offered theory test appointments in places like Roscommon, Leitrim, Carrick on Shannon and Wexford," Mr Sherlock said.

"We have to get this backlog down as a matter of priority for young people with no public transport supports available to them".

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) has been contacted in relation to the claim.

Applicants for the Driver Theory Test in Cork are being offered appointments in Roscommon, Leitrim, Wexford and Carrick-On-Shannon. Comment below with where your theory test was offered #mylocaltheorytest We need these tests offered locally or online! pic.twitter.com/wUFD0Mzleg — Seán Sherlock TD (@seansherlocktd) May 7, 2021

In a response to a Parliamentary Question from Mr Sherlock to the Minister for Transport, the department said the theory test is not considered essential and that online services will be more widely available towards the end of 2021.

“The Driver Theory Test is considered a non-essential service and remains closed,” said the response from the department.

“Because the service was closed for long periods of time over the last year, a large backlog of customers has built up.

“We recognise that it will take time to meet this demand and restore pre-Covid-19 waiting times when the service does reopen.”

The department said the RSA will introduce increased capacity when it is allowed to reopen.

“This additional capacity will see the number of tests increase from an average pre-Covid-19 output of 15,000 tests per month to 50,000 per month when the service resumes.

“This will help significantly to tackle the backlog of customers waiting for a driver theory test and shorten waiting times.”

The RSA said that more than 100,000 people are waiting to sit the theory test, however unlike the driving test, many of those have already been scheduled.

A pilot theory test being done online is underway but the Department of Transport said that online services will only be more widely available “towards the end of 2021”.

The RSA announced today that essential workers can go on driving lessons again from May 10.

The RSA announced today that essential workers can go on driving lessons again from May 10.

The programme of mandatory training for learner motorcyclists can also resume from May 10.

“The RSA can confirm that the resumption of EDT lessons will apply to any essential workers who want to start the EDT process as well as those who had already commenced their EDT before Level 5 restrictions were imposed,” said a statement.

“It also extends to essential workers in the process of undertaking lessons in preparation for Car, HGV and Bus tests.

“As previously allowed by Government, ADI’s can continue to deliver pre-test lessons to essential workers.”

Figures released earlier this week revealed that more than 100,000 learner drivers are waiting for their tests, including a combined 10,000 in the four Cork test centres.

The Department of Transport added in its reply to Mr Sherlock that it and the RSA plan to reduce the backlog of those waiting for driving tests “as quickly as possible”.

The Department said: “In addition to recently recruiting 40 temporary testers, the RSA is looking to increase the number of tests to seven per tester per day as well as extending operating hours when restrictions are lifted.”