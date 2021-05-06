‘Sindo’ axes long-time columnist Harris over ‘fake’ social media account

Sunday Independent columnist Eoghan Harris has had his contract with the newspaper terminated following confirmation that he was involved in running a “fake” Twitter account.

The newspaper group reported the termination of the former Senator’s contract with immediate effect on Thursday evening and said the decision was taken by the editor of the Sunday paper, Alan English.

While Mr Harris was praised for his distinctive and unique voice over the past two decades, the newspaper said his position became “untenable” after it emerged he was involved with an anonymous Twitter account posting about Irish politics.

“Regardless of where they stand on any issue, we expect our writers to put their views across in a transparent manner. Readers can agree or disagree with these opinions. We will not, however, tolerate hidden agendas,” Mr English said.

The newspaper said Mr Harris was among a number of people contributing to the Twitter account set up in February 2020 under the name of Barbara J Pym, which Mr English said at times went “far beyond” fair and reasonable comment.

“We regard Eoghan Harris’s involvement with this account as a betrayal of trust and as such his contract has been terminated,” Mr English said.

Peter Vandermeersch, Publisher at INM, said: “While we are very appreciative of his contributions over the years, we expect all our contributors to act in line with our core values of openness, transparency and the highest journalistic standards.

“We could not tolerate a situation where a columnist was contributing anonymously to a social media account which contradicts these core values."