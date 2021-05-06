Nphet reports eight more deaths and 393 new Covid-19 cases

There have been eight further Covid-19-related deaths in Ireland, the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) has said.

Another 393 cases of the virus were also confirmed by Nphet in the last 24-hour reporting period.

The latest figures from the Department of Health brings the total number of cases to 251,474 and the total death toll to 4,921.

Of the deaths notified this evening, three of these occurred in May, two occurred in March and a further three in February or before.

The median age of those who died was 79 years and the age range was 55 – 97 years.

As of 8am today, 131 coronavirus patients were in hospital, of whom 36 were in ICU.

There were 16 additional hospital admissions in the previous 24 hours.

As of Tuesday, May 4, a total of 1,655,866 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland. Some 1,201,373 people have received their first dose, while 454,493 people have received two doses.

The HSE has written to maternity hospitals advising them it is time to lift visiting restrictions for partners of pregnant women, the head of the HSE has said.

Maternity hospitals have been criticised for the slow pace of easing restrictions despite vaccination and falling caseloads, but have now been advised to increase access.

This would ease limits for partners from just attending the anomaly scan, active labour, and neonatal units to normal access.

HSE chief executive Paul Reid said: “We believe the conditions are right that restrictions should be lifted.”