Lidl to begin selling range of Covid-19 antigen tests

Supermarket chain Lidl is to begin selling Covid-19 antigen tests in Ireland.

The discount supermarket will begin selling packs of five test kits from tomorrow.

The kits will cost €24.99 and will be limited to five per customer.

An antigen test uses a swab from your nose and is quicker than a PCR test, but there are some limitations.

According to the HSE, the test is not 100% accurate.

“The antigen test is less accurate than the Covid-19 PCR test,” says the HSE.

“The test will find the virus in most people who have symptoms. But in some cases, it may not pick up that you have the virus.”

Lidl has previously committed to offering its 6,000 employees on the island of Ireland a free weekly antigen test from the beginning of April.

JP Scally, CEO of Lidl Ireland and Northern Ireland, said that the health and safety of staff and customers has been a priority since the pandemic began.

“It is our hope that by offering these tests, they will add an extra level of reassurance to our customers as they follow that advice.”

Meanwhile, Transport Minister Eamon Ryan said that he supported the use of rapid home testing kits.

The Green Party leader told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland that the virus won’t go away.

He said it will move from a pandemic to an endemic so any response could not be ‘stop-start’.

Speaking about rapid home testing kits, Mr Ryan said that while they were easier to use and were not considered as accurate, they did have a higher degree of accuracy in transmissible cases.

It would allow clusters to be identified earlier, he said.

Twice weekly routine mass screening would play an important part in a return to normality.