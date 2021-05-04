Derry MLAs Martina Anderson and Karen Mullan confirm they will not contest next election for Sinn Féin

Derry MLAs Martina Anderson and Karen Mullan have confirmed they will not stand again for Sinn Féin in the next Stormont election.

The Irish Examiner revealed last week that at the end of last year the Sinn Féin leadership initiated a party review in Derry and MLAs Ms Anderson along with Karen Mullan were asked to stand aside from their roles.

Speaking tonight on social media, Ms Anderson said the news came as a shock.

Confirmation that I do not intend to stand at the next Assembly Election.



"As a Republican activist for over 45 years I admit that recommendation came as a body blow," she said.

"Throughout my life as a Republican. I have always put our struggle first," Ms Anderson said, before adding she would not contest the next election in line with the leadership's wishes.

"Since then, I have been contacted by comrades, friends and supporters from across Derry and beyond, offering their solidarity and support the majority have urged me to stay on.

It has been a difficult time for Karen Mullan and I, but no matter that difficulty we have approached this with Republican integrity, and Derry pride.

"This struggle is bigger than any one of us."

Ms Anderson said the "national leadership correctly wants to re-energise Sinn Féin in Derry" and reconnect to the base.

Since becoming an MLA after returning from Europe as an MEP, Ms Anderson said that despite only being an MLA for a number of weeks when the global pandemic "impacted on my activism".

She added she would support and work for whoever the local membership selects as a candidate for the next Assembly election to help build the political support needed to take us to "our ultimate objective of Irish reunification".

Ms Mullan also confirmed on social media that she would not run, saying: "I confirm that I will not be seeking a nomination to stand for [Sinn Féin] at the next Assembly Election. It has been a great privilege to represent and work for the people of Derry. I will continue to be a SF activist and I look forward to a new chapter in my life."

Martina Anderson and Karen Mullan were told last week that as part of a long investigation into the Derry Comhairle Ceantair launched before Christmas, that they should reconsider their positions as elected representatives, as the party attempted to "rebuild" in the city.

It's understood both women were given until June to decide if they will resign their positions.

Both women were co-opted into their seats in the Stormont Assembly.

Ms Anderson replaced Raymond McCartney and became the ninth Sinn Féin co-option in the current mandate, which began in March 2017.

Ms Anderson previously served as an MLA for Foyle from 2007-2012 and was a junior minister in the executive office before becoming an MEP.

Karen Mullan was selected to replace Ms Anderson's niece Elisha McCallion as a Foyle MLA after Mrs McCallion was elected as an MP.

The move comes as part of the new "implementation plan" to rebuild after two disastrous election performances in Derry City revealed by this newspaper earlier this week.

MLA Gerry Kelly, among others, broke the news to the group last week after a long investigation into the governance of the local group, which began before Christmas.

The entire leadership of the Derry group were asked to stand aside, including chair of the Comhairle Ceantair and nephew of Ms Anderson, Micky Anderson. Ms Mullan’s partner was also asked to stand aside from his role in the party.