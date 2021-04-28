Two Derry MLAs asked by Sinn Féin to consider their position 

Two Sinn Féin MLAs in Derry have been asked by the party to consider their position, the Irish Examiner can reveal.

Martina Anderson and Karen Mullan were told last week that as part of a long investigation into the Derry Comhairle Ceantair launched before Christmas, that they should reconsider their positions as elected representatives, as the party attempted to "rebuild" in the city.

It's understood both women were given until June to decide if they will resign their positions.

Both women were co-opted into their seats in the Stormont Assembly.

Ms Anderson replaced Raymond McCartney and became the ninth Sinn Féin co-option in the current mandate, which began in March 2017.

Ms Anderson previously served as an MLA for Foyle from 2007-2012 and was a junior minister in the executive office before becoming an MEP.

Karen Mullan was selected to replace Ms Anderson's niece Elisha McCallion as a Foyle MLA after Mrs McCallion was elected as an MP.

Disastrous election performances

The move comes as part of the new "implementation plan" to rebuild after two disastrous election performances in Derry City revealed by this newspaper earlier this week.

MLA Gerry Kelly, among others, broke the news to the group last week after a long investigation into the governance of the local group, which began before Christmas.

The entire leadership of the Derry group were asked to stand aside, including chair of the Comhairle Ceantair and nephew of Ms Anderson, Micky Anderson. Ms Mullan’s partner was also asked to stand aside from his role in the party.

In June 1986, MartinaAnderson was convicted of conspiring to cause explosions and sentenced to life in prison.

Removing Ms Anderson has been seen as a "seismic change" by the Sinn Féin leadership as Ms Anderson's long IRA career made her "untouchable" within Sinn Féin, according to one Derry Sinn Féin member.

This is major, from an ex-prisoner point of view, Martina had huge power and a huge sway, there will be a lot of ex-combatants that won't like this. Martina went through hell for them.

"But it's vitally important, she was turning people off recently. Hopefully, voters will look at us again now," they said.

She was released 13 years later as a condition of the Good Friday Agreement and became involved in politics for Sinn Féin.

'Gaffe-prone'

One senior source within the party described Ms Anderson as "gaffe-prone" and highlighted a controversy last year when she was forced to apologise for a tweet in which she claimed the Troubles pension for those injured in the Northern conflict would mostly go to "those involved in collusion" and British troops, for instance, paratroopers involved in shootings in Ballymurphy in 1971 and on Bloody Sunday in 1972.

The move to remove both women signals the party had serious concerns about the ability to retain its two seats in the six-seat constituency in the next Stormont election if they were to remain in situ.

Sinn Féin, Ms Anderson and Ms Mullan have all been approached for comment.