'Simple measures' minimise virus risk, says CMO as 383 new Covid-19 cases confirmed

Two Covid-related deaths have been confirmed as the Chief Medical Officer has reminded people to keep simple public health measures in mind when making plans.

The two deaths reported today bring the death toll from the virus to 4,908.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has been notified of 383 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

Of today's cases, 129 are located in Dublin while there are 40 confirmed cases in Kildare, 32 in Meath and 25 in both Donegal and Louth.

The remaining 132 cases are spread across 21 other counties.

Dr Tony Holohan reminded the public that the virus is still circulating in the community and still poses a risk to people, particularly those who are not yet vaccinated.

"Collectively we know how to interrupt the spread of this disease, so when you are making plans for coming week, don’t underestimate the need to keep your distance, meet outdoors where possible and wash your hands," said Dr Holohan.

"And if it’s crowded, turn around and come back another time. Together these simple measures will minimise the risk of infection."

Looking ahead to next Monday when restrictions will be eased further, Dr Holohan said: "We can look forward to opportunities to enjoy the better weather and to meeting with our family and close friends safely and with the public health measures in mind."

As of 8am this morning, there are 144 Covid-19 patients in hospitals around the country, of which 41 are in ICU.

There have been 10 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The latest data on the Covid-19 vaccination rollout show that 1,04,644 doses have been administered to Sunday, May 2 - 1,159,083 people have received their first dose while 445,561 people have received their second.

Today, senior Ministers are discussing the latest developments in the vaccine programme at their weekly Cabinet meeting.

People aged 59 have been signing up for their vaccine today as the online portal opened to people in their 50s.

The HSE has recommended that the rollout should continue based on age, with older people getting a vaccine first.

Dr Denis McCauley, chair of the Irish Medical Organisation's GP committee, believes it is the fairest way.

"A 64-year-old waiting for their vaccine and somebody in their 40s or 50s getting it, I think would cause more frustration," said Dr McCauley.

He said the vaccination programme is definitely stepping up a gear.

"The actual psychological effect of opening up to the 50s today is really important.

"When you look at the proportion of the population that we have vaccinated so far, we are beginning to get a certain amount of pace now in the vaccination programme."

Meanwhile, the European Commission has presented plans that would allow vaccinated people from all over the world to travel to the EU.

Ireland is not automatically covered by the plan, so can choose to opt in or out.

Number receiving PUP falls by 18,000

The numbers receiving the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) have fallen below 400,000 for the first time this year.

Over 385,000 received the support today which marks a drop of almost 18,000 on last week.

There are almost 5,000 fewer construction workers getting the support today as the full sector reopened.

Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys expects tens of thousands more people will close their claims over the coming weeks as restrictions ease.

More than €7.4 billion has been spent on the supports to date.

At the end of this month the Department of Social Protection says it will set out the future of the PUP after June 30.

GRA vice president expresses reservations about Donegal Covid hotline

A dedicated phoneline has been set up in Donegal so the public can report parties and gatherings that breach public health guidelines.

It comes in the wake of concern expressed by health officials about the number of Covid-19 cases in the county.

The 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 in Donegal remains the highest in the country at 306.5.

It is more than double that of the national incidence rate which currently stands at 134.1.

In the past two weeks, there have been 488 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Donegal.

People contacting the hotline can also report if there is an event planned and Gardaí say they will do everything they can to stop it taking place.

The vice president of the Garda Representative Association has expressed reservations about the new hotline.

Brendan O Connor, said while Gardaí will carry out their duty, there is resentment that more pressure is being placed on officers.

"Our members have been part of the response from the Government and from An Garda Síochána since last year and we will continue to do what is asked of us.

"But, there is a certain resentment among our members because again - here we go, there is a spike in numbers, there is a perceived problem and who is being asked to come in and sort it out? Gardaí.

"The very people who were thrown out of the queue for vaccinations."

Mr O'Connor said it is unfair to put extra pressure on Gardaí. He said they do not believe that Gardaí are the solution to the problem.

"We are told the science is very advanced, we are told all along that it is a public health issue and yet Gardaí are lumped with the problem again and we are the only frontline 24 service that haven't been vaccinated.

"Sending us into people's houses, sending us into the community does not make sense. We will do it because that is what we are duty-bound to do but we do have huge reservations."

83 new Covid cases in the North

In the last 24 hours, 83 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the North.

No additional coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded.

There are 62 patients being treated for the disease in hospitals in Northern Ireland, with 7 in ICU.