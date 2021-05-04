Rise in 'serious' school bullying leading to physical and/or sexual assault 

There has been a noted increase in the instances of "serious" school bullying resulting in physical and/or sexual assault, the children's ombudsman has said.

Dr Niall Muldoon told the Oireachtas Education Committee that many schools feel "ill-equipped" to deal with such issues and that some have failed to report child protection welfare issues arising from bullying to Tusla.

Dr Muldoon said his office has dealt with more than 400 complaints about bullying in schools, both at primary and post-primary level, since 2018. It equates to almost 10% of all complaints to his office.

"There is psychological and physical bullying [in schools] between young people with a noted increase in instances of serious bullying resulting in physical and or sexual assault," Dr Muldoon said.

'Schools feel ill-equipped'

"There are challenges for schools in dealing with the more serious instances of bullying, as many schools feel ill-equipped to do so. And there's a failure of some schools to report child protection welfare issues arising from bullying instances to Tusla.

"In light of that, I believe that preventing an earlier intervention would be greatly aided by training, resourcing and support measures that can strengthen the capacity of education professionals, working with our children and young people in schools."

Dr Muldoon reiterated his call for an independent therapist/counsellor to be made available to every primary school in the country.

"This is not a unique concept that has been shown internationally to offer enormous advantages to schools and their communities by affording children the opportunity to normalise speaking to someone about their emotions, or if they're feeling down," he said.

Dr Muldoon added it would "complement" the system and give teachers extra comfort to know they have somewhere to send their pupils who may have been affected by bullying, bereavement, separation, divorce, addiction issues or domestic violence.

Impact on mental health

Dr Muldoon was before the committee to discuss the issue of school bullying and its impact on mental health.

Dr Muldoon reiterated his call for an independent therapist/counsellor to be made available to every primary school in the country. Picture: Moya Nolan

Psychotherapist Stella O'Malley told the committee that schools that are more competitive and more focused on their students' results in education than their emotional wellbeing tended to minimise bullying.

"Anti-bullying programmes show varying degrees of success and they are insufficient to change a culture of bullying within a school," she said.

Ms O'Malley said it is estimated that about 75%-90% of children do not bully, but that only 20% of those children are prepared to act as upstanders and intervene when they witness bullying.

"If we can convince kids to always intervene – to become upstanders – when they see bullying we can immediately reduce its frequency, intensity and its impact," she said.

Child psychotherapist Dr Colman Noctor said bullying was a "significant" contributor to mental health problems in children in Ireland.

But he warned that what some children describe as "bullying" can be more accurately described as "robust banter".

"If we over-dilute the term I fear it will lose its significance and I believe language is an important player in the management of this dynamic," he said.

"It comes down to the 'spirit' of the engagement, and the levels of knowledge and intent that all parties are aware of."