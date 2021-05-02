Gardaí appeal for information on whereabouts of teenager missing from Meath

Have you seen Ronan Quinn?
Gardaí appeal for information on whereabouts of teenager missing from Meath

Ronan Quinn, 16, is missing from Navan, Co Meath since Friday, April 30. Picture: Garda Info

Sun, 02 May, 2021 - 18:00
Steven Heaney

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing teenager. 

Ronan Quinn, 16, is missing from Navan, Co Meath since Friday, April 30.

He was last seen that evening at 5.45p.m. on Mountjoy Square, Dublin 1. 

Ronan is described as being 5’ 7” in height, with short brown hair and blue eyes. 

When last seen, Ronan was wearing a black jacket, black tracksuit bottoms and black nike runners.

It is believed that Ronan is in Dublin.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts has been asked to contact Gardaí at Mountjoy Garda Station on 01.666 8600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

