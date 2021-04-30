Hiqa recommends weekly antigen tests to limit Covid spread in meat plants

The Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) has today advised that rapid antigen testing can be used to limit Covid-19 cases in meat processing plants.

A recent study by Hiqa found that outbreaks in Irish meat plants were associated with around 3,000 cases of Covid-19.

The analysis shows that people working in these plants are at a higher risk of contracting the coronavirus than the general population.

To combat the spread of infection in this area monthly PCR testing for workers was introduced, while Hiqa has also examined the use of rapid antigen detection tests (RADTs) to further mitigate transmission.

Modelling the impact of different testing scenarios Hiqa has recommended weekly RADT testing, with positive antigen tests confirmed by PCR.

Hiqa says this scenario "increased the detection of cases, reduced the number of days of infectious individuals being in a plant and reduced the overall cost relative to the current practice of monthly RT-PCR testing."

Dr Conor Teljeur, chief scientist with Hiqa, said the body has advised the HSE on the benefits of weekly antigen testing, but "further evaluation is needed" before discontinuing monthly PCR testing.

Dr Teljeur added: "The higher risk associated with transmission in meat processing plants is multifactorial.

"As with other high-risk settings, contributing environmental issues can include the reduced ability to social distance, cold air, limited ventilation and loud workspaces.

"In addition, a number of non-environmental risk factors exist for the sector, such as shared accommodation, low wages and access to support payments."