Man in serious condition following assault in Galway

A man is in a serious condition following an assault in Galway.
Gardaí are investigating the incident which occurred on the Canal Walk between O'Brien's Bridge and the Salmon Weir Bridge in the Newtownsmith area of the city on April 25.
A man in his 20s received injuries following an altercation with another male and was taken to Beaumont Hospital in a serious condition.
It is understood the men travelled by foot through the Long Walk, Spanish Arch and Wolfe Tone Bridge areas before reaching the O'Brien's Bridge/Salmon Weir Bridge area.
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward.
Anyone with information who was in the Newtownsmith area between 1am and 1.30am is asked to come forward.
Gardaí are particularly interested in speaking to any road users (including taxis) that may have dashcam footage.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Galway on 091 538 000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.