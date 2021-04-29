Appeal issued as one in 10 admit to ‘regularly’ texting while driving

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) and An Garda Síochána are appealing to motorists to put their phones away while driving as new research shows nearly one in 10 "regularly" text while behind the wheel.

The Driver Attitudes & Behaviour Survey 2020 revealed that 9% of motorists admit to driving and talking on a handheld mobile phone.

This online survey, which gathered data from a nationally representative sample of 1,241 motorists throughout December 2020, also found 9% regularly check apps on their phone while driving.

"Despite the warnings, the threat of penalty points, the constant reminders of the dangers, some people are still refusing to heed the message,” Minister of State at the Department of Transport Hildegarde Naughton said.

“With the loosening of travel restrictions and the opening of outdoor sports facilities and visitor attractions, more people will be on the road this bank holiday weekend. Many of whom will still be getting used to being behind the wheel of a car again.

"The message is simple, put the phone away while driving."

Some 66 people have been killed or seriously injured in May bank holiday crashes over the last five years. In the past four months, 40 people have died on the roads.

International research has found drivers are four times more likely to crash if using a handheld phone while driving.

Texting, using social media, or messaging increases the risk substantially – drivers spend up to 400% more time with their eyes off the road when texting.

“If you take your eyes off the road for just one second, a car moving at 50km/h will travel 14m – that’s approximately four car lengths. That is 14m where a driver is not paying attention to the road,” RSA chief executive Sam Waide said.

“Taking a call, sending a text, or checking your apps while driving is dangerous behaviour which could result in catastrophic consequences for you or some other road user.

Nothing is that urgent that it cannot wait until you are safely parked up.

Mr Waide said the RSA would also encourage people to avoid calling someone if they know they are driving: "It can wait until later.”

With the bank holiday approaching, he said they are appealing to motorists to get into the habit of putting the phone away before setting off on a journey.

“Either turn your mobile phone off, switch it to airplane mode, put it on silent, or simply put it out of sight.”

Last year, gardaí issued 24,474 fixed charge notices to drivers for using a mobile phone while driving.

Drivers caught with a phone in their hand, or cradled in the crook of their neck, can face a fixed charged notice of €60 and three penalty points on their driving licence.