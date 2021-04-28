Over-active immune response may  be contributing factor for Long Covid, study suggests

An over-active immune response may be a reason why some patients develop long-term post-Covid-19 exposure symptoms.

That is according to research from APC Microbiome Ireland, an SFI research centre in UCC, which shows patients with Long Covid have "significant and demonstrable disturbances" in immune signalling networks for up to nine months following hospital discharge.

Professor Liam O'Mahony, the principal investigator with the Department of Medicine and School of Microbiology, says there can be "significant detrimental long-term effects" following a Covid-19 infection which can have an impact on daily functioning and quality of life.

Professor O'Mahony said: "One potential reason is that the immune system may remain in a semi-activated state for a long time following infection.

"In order to test this hypothesis, we examined many of the chemical messenger molecules that are used by cells of the immune system to communicate with each other.

"We found that a subset of these molecules were elevated in some patients, up to nine months following hospital discharge.”

Researchers, collaborating with Dr Corinna Sadlier, Infectious Disease Consultant at Cork University Hospital (CUH), followed 24 patients attending post-Covid infection clinics who had been hospitalised between March and May 2020.

The severity of the hospitalisations ranged from mild to critical and the most common symptoms recorded during follow-up clinics were fatigue and/or difficulty breathing, suggesting long-term immunological consequences following Covid-19 infection.

The study must now be replicated to confirm the initial findings.

Dr Sadlier says that given the scale of the pandemic and because up to 10% of patients are experiencing Long Covid symptoms significant medical resources will be needed to help manage these patients.

She says: "Symptoms are frequently debilitating and are significantly impacting quality of life for these patients.

"Translational research such as this will be critical in understanding the mechanism underlying these ongoing symptoms from both a diagnostic and therapeutic perspective so we can optimally manage these patients in the future.”