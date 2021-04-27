Pregnant women to be offered faster access to Covid-19 vaccines

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly confirmed on Tuesday that Cabinet had accepted the advice of the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) which will see pregnant women offered faster access to the vaccines.

Niac has recommended that pregnant women be offered an mRNA vaccine – that is a Pfizer or Moderna dose – between their 14th and 36th weeks of pregnancy upon consultation with their doctor.

Mr Donnelly said pregnant women will not be added as their own cohort, but work is ongoing with the HSE to ensure their GPs or maternity hospital doctors can arrange vaccination for these women.

Pregnant women can expect to hear in the coming weeks from their doctors about a vaccination appointment.

"We're working through with the HSE right now, we only got the advice last night," Mr Donnelly said, adding that pregnant women can "absolutely" expect to hear from their doctor in the coming weeks.

Niac has recommended that the AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines be offered to people over the age of 50 only.

Previously, the AstraZeneca vaccine had been available to those over 60. It is hoped that this move will greatly speed up the vaccination of those over 50, which will have knock-on effects for those in younger cohorts.

Mr Donnelly also confirmed that Cabinet had agreed to his suggestion to add India to the mandatory hotel quarantine list.

India is undergoing a deadly wave of the Covid-19 pandemic and crematoria and hospitals are reported to be stretched beyond capacity.

Ireland announced on Monday it would send 700 oxygen concentrators to the stricken country.