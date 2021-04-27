Concerns raised over pace of George Nkencho shooting investigation

Campaigners and supporters of George Nkencho’s family have expressed concerns over the pace of the investigation into his death.

The George Nkencho Coalition criticised the ongoing Garda Siochana Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) investigation, and repeated their calls for an independent public inquiry into his death.

Mr Nkencho, 27, died outside his Dublin home in December after being shot multiple times by members of a Garda armed support unit while allegedly brandishing a knife.

Mr Nkencho was suffering from mental health issues at the time.

The coffin of George Nkencho, who was shot dead by gardai outside his Dublin home last December, arrives at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Huntstown, Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)

The coalition group, also known as the 30th December Movement, said the “needless and violent” death of Mr Nkencho has shattered the cohesion of the multi-cultural community.

Among the speakers was Mr Nkencho’s aunt, Grace Anyanwu, who reissued their call to Minister for Justice Helen McEntee to carry out an inquiry into the incident.

A speaker from the group said: “As many of us saw in several print and social media accounts in the aftermath of the killing, questions around race and ethnicity, class, equity and inclusion are now being freely expressed as a matter of concern.

“The indignation felt by our community is further orchestrated by the mental health illness of late George Nkencho and the anguish and trauma his family now experience.

“We join the Nkencho family to decry the pace of the ongoing investigation by the Garda Siochana Ombudsman Commission (GSOC).

“The family and community is hurting very badly and only justice can mitigate the present feeling of despondency.

“We must realise that justice delayed is justice denied.

“Additionally we expect that the prosecution process would be transparent, thorough and fair.

Friends and relations of George Nkencho release balloons to commemorate his life near the spot where he was shot dead outside his home by armed gardai in Clonee, west Dublin, on Wednesday December 30 (Niall Carson/PA)

“As a universal practice, we also believe that the officers involved in the fatal shooting should be suspended from normal duty until the investigation is complete.

“This would engender more confidence in the investigation process.”

The group said Mr Nkencho’s death has “shown a dark side” of the community.

The campaign group said that his death has been exploited by racists, fascists and far-right elements to “whip up negative sentiments” in communities.

“Their antics have emerged strongly on social media and some of the reporting in mainstream media,” the statement added.

“To rebuild cohesion and trust in our community, there is a need to promote a healing process through engagement and dialogue.

“We call on our political and religious leaders to strongly condemn any racist rhetoric emerging from these fringe groups and publicly declare that such discourse has no place in our country.”