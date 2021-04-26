Super pink moon visible 'everywhere in the country' for next three nights

A super pink moon will visible “everywhere in the country” for the next three nights.

The April full moon is called a pink moon as the month coincides with the blooming of pink flowers.

According to Astronomy Ireland, the moon will look full for the next three nights and will be especially full at moon rise.

The exact moment of the full moon will be at 4.31am on Tuesday, when the moon will be at its biggest.

“The great thing is everyone can see it from everywhere in the country with the naked eye,” said David Moore, chairman of Astronomy Ireland.

He told the Irish Examiner that the best time to see the moon will be tonight and Tuesday night.

Mr Moore said that people will be able to see the super moon “all night long, from dusk to dawn”.

“By definition, a full moon is directly opposite the sun in the sky. When the sun sets on the horizon, the full moon is rising on the opposite horizon.”

Mr Moore said that as the moon rises, people will be able to see a “moon illusion”.

That is where the moon is rising and can look to the naked eye like it is “two or three times bigger than it really is”.

He said that an “ideal time” to see the super moon will be at around 8.30pm or 9pm in the evening “at moon rise”.

What is a super moon?

A super moon is a full moon that is a little bit closer and looks a little brighter.

According to Astronomy Ireland: “The moon goes around the Earth in a slightly 'squashed circle' called an ellipse.

“This means at times it can be a little closer than the average, about 15%, which actually makes the moon look 30% brighter.

The moon pictured in the UK last night. Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

“When a full moon coincides with the time when the moon is at its closest we call it a super moon.”

There are 12 full moons every year and each has an unofficial folklore name, which is usually taken from North American folklore.

One of the most well-known is the Harvest Moon, which occurs in September.

Astronomy Ireland is calling on people to send them photos of the April super moon.

“We are urging people to get out and witness this beautiful sight in nature and send us their photos and comments for our magazine,” said Mr Moore.