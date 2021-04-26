'No room for complacency' as Ireland among just three of 19 countries to see full school return

Keeping schools open is an important part of EU approaches to Covid-19 but there is no room for complacency, the Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) has said.

A review of 19 countries up to mid-April by Hiqa found only Ireland, Spain and the UK have been able to re-open face-to-face teaching for all primary and secondary level students.

Other countries including France, Belgium and Israel have re-opening plans for remaining educational sectors in place for “the coming weeks”.

This review is carried out regularly and presented to the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) and feeds into their recommendations to the government.

The review found in general across the EU universities are still offering distance learning except for practical or laboratory-based classes. This is also the situation in Ireland.

Hiqa’s Deputy CEO and Director of Health Technology Assessment Dr Máirín Ryan said: “Face-to-face learning is important for children and young people’s educational, social, and emotional development. It is through the hard work of staff, students, parents and public health teams that schools in Ireland have fully re-opened.”

But she added: “Continued adherence to the recommended public health measures by everyone is necessary to help ensure the continued safety of all those attending and working in our schools.”

Ireland is one of 15 countries who have developed a phased Living with Covid plan to include re-opening society while monitoring the virus.

But the review found five countries – Sweden, Austria, Germany, France and Belgium – extended restrictions either nationally or in areas of high infection during April.

Only five countries have reduced their risk level from the highest available nationally. This includes countries like Israel and the UK with high vaccination rates.

In Israel, a maximum of 100 people can meet outdoors, and 20 is the maximum permitted in other countries with most as low as Ireland.

Churches are generally open but with “significant capacity restrictions in place” around Europe. Only Ireland and Norway have completely closed churches.

Israeli places of worship can apply for a Green Pass and this impacts on how many people can come in and whether they can be indoors or seated.

Non-essential retail was “largely closed” at the time of the review in 10 countries including Ireland.

In Austria, hairdressers and other beauty services are only open for people who show a negative PCR or Antigen test within 48 to 72 hours of the appointment.

The review notes in 11 European countries the 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of the population is now decreasing.

But in five including Sweden, Holland, Germany, Spain and Portugal rates of infection are increasing.

Hiqa found: “Most countries experienced an increase in the 14-day death rate per million population subsequent to a surge in cases in December 2020/January 2021. The death rate has since fallen across the majority of countries.”

Looking at vaccination rates, Hiqa found Israel has vaccinated 57.3% of the population, followed by the UK with 12%.

At the time of the review Ireland had 6.4% vaccinated. This has now reached 8% as of Saturday this week.

Fifteen countries, including Ireland, now test asymptomatic people as well as offering tests to ill people.