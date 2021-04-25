Covid vaccine programme to fully open to those aged 35-39 in Northern Ireland

By Sunday, some 1,247,931 doses of the jab had been administered in Northern Ireland.
The Covid-19 vaccination centre in the SSE Arena, Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)
Sun, 25 Apr, 2021 - 19:00
Rebecca Black, PA

Northern Ireland’s coronavirus vaccine programme will fully open to all those aged between 35 and 39 from Monday.

No further deaths of patients who had previously tested positive for Covid-19 were notified on Sunday, and fewer than 100 new cases.

Later this week there will be further relaxations of the coronavirus restrictions, with the reopening of non-essential retail, as well as self-contained tourist accommodation and gyms and swimming pools.

Pubs and restaurants will also be permitted to serve customers in outdoor settings, in groups of six, from no more than two households.

Last week there was limited vaccine available for the 35-39 age group.

From 8am on Monday anyone born between 01/04/81 and 30/04/86 can book an appointment at a regional vaccination centre or participating community pharmacy.

The North's Health Minister, Robin Swann, has encouraged all those who are eligible to book an appointment as soon as possible.

Health Minister Robin Swann receiving his first coronavirus vaccine in Ballymena (Kelvin Boyes/Press Eye/PA)

“This week we will see further easing of restrictions, with the reopening of non-essential retail, gyms, leisure facilities and some tourist accommodation,” he said.

“These easements have only been possible because of the success of the vaccination programme, coupled with the actions of the general public.

“Therefore I would appeal to everyone who is eligible for vaccination to get an appointment booked.

“I know there are some younger people that think they don’t need the vaccine, but we have seen what this virus can do. So please protect yourself and get the vaccine.

“Vaccination is absolutely vital in helping us move through this pandemic.

“There is no doubt that there are people in Northern Ireland alive today because they have been vaccinated.”

No further deaths of patients who previously tested positive for Covid-19 were notified in Northern Ireland on Sunday.

Another 73 people have tested positive for the virus in the last 24-hour reporting period.

On Sunday there were 60 confirmed Covid-19 patients in hospital, five of whom were in ICU.

