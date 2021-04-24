Crowd dispersed in Salthill as public urged not to meet in large groups

Earlier today, Nphet confirmed that there have been five further deaths related to Covid-19 in Ireland 
Gardaí confirmed that “a number of persons” were gathered in the area and they attended the beach this evening.

Sat, 24 Apr, 2021 - 22:42
Steve Neville

Gardaí dispersed a crowd at Salthill beach in Co Galway on Saturday. 

Large crowds were seen in the area today, with some on social media sharing videos of the crowds.

Gardaí said that they “engaged with those present and the crowd dispersed”.

A spokesperson added that gardaí are “conducting further enquiries into potential breaches of public health regulations”.

Enquiries are ongoing at this time.

Gardaí announced last week that as of April 22, more than 20,000 fines have been issued for Covid-19 regulation breaches.

Some 14,730 fines of €100 have been issued for non-essential travel, while 2,918 €150 fines have been issued for attending a house party.

A statement said that gardaí continue to find groups gathering in breach of regulations.

Deputy Commissioner for Policing and Security, Anne Marie McMahon urged people to follow public health guidelines.

"With good weather forecast this weekend we would ask people to continue to enjoy the outdoors responsibly. Please limit your social contacts. Please do not meet in large groups. 

"Please do not attend parties or gatherings held inside or outside,” she said.

Earlier, the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) confirmed that there have been five further deaths related to Covid-19 in Ireland and there has been 461 more cases of the virus here.

Thousands of acres burning as battle to extinguish Killarney National Park blaze continues

Witness appeal after motorcyclist dies in Cavan collision
Mourne Mountains fire fighting operation to continue into third day
Murder probe launched over death of woman in Limavady
Garda stock

Man, 30s, dies following collision between motorcycle and car

