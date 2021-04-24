Five further deaths with 461 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland

The latest figures mean there has been 4,872 Covid related deaths in Ireland while there has been a total of 264,204 confirmed cases
The number of patients in Irish hospitals with Covid has reached its lowest level since October last year.

Sat, 24 Apr, 2021 - 16:11
Steve Neville

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) has confirmed that there have been five further deaths related to Covid-19.

There has also been a further 461 cases of the virus in Ireland.

The latest figures mean there has been 4,872 Covid related deaths in Ireland while there has been a total of 264,204 confirmed cases.

Of today's cases

  • 235 are men 
  • 224 are women 
  • 75% are under 45 years of age 
  • The median age is 28 years old

Nphet confirmed that as of April 22, there have been 1,317,165 doses of Covid-19 vaccine administered in Ireland.

934,980 people have received their first dose 382,185 people have got their second jab.

In the North, there has been one further death of a patient who previously tested positive for Covid-19.

Another 80 people have tested positive for the virus in the last 24-hour reporting period.

Hospitalisations

Meanwhile, the number of patients in Irish hospitals with Covid has reached its lowest level since October last year.

Some 162 patients are currently being treated for the disease in hospital.

October 8 was the last time the figure was lower when there were 159 Covid patients in hospital.

There are 46 patients in ICUs around the country, a lower figure than at any point in 2021 so far.

Paul Reid, CEO of the HSE has praised the public for their efforts.

He said that the vaccination programme and support for public health measures “continue to show great benefits”.

Mr Reid added: “Important that we continue this dual approach and we can all soon get back to much of what we value.” According to the latest figures from the Government’s Data Hub, 1,317,165 people have been vaccinated so far.

